National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 350,889 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 541.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,889 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.32% of Flowserve worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $59,261,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 717.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 394,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 346,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $6,384,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.63. 372,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,163. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

