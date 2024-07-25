National Bank of Canada FI Buys 295,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.36% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

