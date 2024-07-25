National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 154,831 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $65,315,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,578,442,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of FLUT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.13. The stock had a trading volume of 587,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.95. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,864.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

