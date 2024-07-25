National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,534 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Onsemi worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Onsemi by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.2 %

ON traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.