National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2,944.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611,966 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.