National Bank of Canada FI Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,763 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 605,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,093. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

