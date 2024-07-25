National Bank of Canada FI Has $21.88 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 361,789 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

