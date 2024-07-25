National Bank of Canada FI Has $28.13 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $28,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after acquiring an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 1,967,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,670. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

