NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NEXGEL Price Performance

NASDAQ NXGLW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 1,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861. NEXGEL has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures and sells high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Nexgel and CG labs. The company offers over-the-counter remedy solutions, such as blister and pain applications under the MedaGel brand; and beauty and cosmetic solutions, such as wrinkle and skin cream applications under the LumaGel Beauty brand name.

