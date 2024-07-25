NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NEXGEL Price Performance
NASDAQ NXGLW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 1,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861. NEXGEL has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
NEXGEL Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEXGEL
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.