Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NRIM traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 56,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Mccambridge purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,661.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,340.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

