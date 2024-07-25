Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Gap Up to $442.12

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $442.12, but opened at $460.93. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $464.77, with a volume of 78,048 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.27 and its 200 day moving average is $455.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

