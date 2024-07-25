Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 41100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.94 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

