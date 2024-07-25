O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,170 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,726,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

