O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in ENI by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ENI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ENI by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Down 0.5 %

E stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENI

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.