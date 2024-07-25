O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,930 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

