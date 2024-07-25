O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after buying an additional 369,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,245,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 107,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

