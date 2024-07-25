O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 17.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3,537.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,953,000 after purchasing an additional 168,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $9,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Shares of EXP opened at $227.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

