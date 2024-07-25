O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,944 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Tobam bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %
EDU stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $98.20.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
