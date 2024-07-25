O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 77,640 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,640 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 97,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

MFG stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

