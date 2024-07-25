O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 586.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $336.63 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $346.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of -502.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

