Oatly Group’s (OTLY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.05 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,847 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Oatly Group by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,874 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth about $998,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 144.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

