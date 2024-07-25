Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $23,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $12.83 on Thursday, reaching $207.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.