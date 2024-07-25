Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.06

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 115190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OSBC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $766.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Insider Activity at Old Second Bancorp

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,694.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 300,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

