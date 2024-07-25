Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $533.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.28. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $73.49.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $526.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

