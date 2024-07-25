Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Onyx Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $11.23 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

