OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

