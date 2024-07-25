Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.2 %

OMI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 548,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,117. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Owens & Minor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 in the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.