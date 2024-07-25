Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 852,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 205.55 and a beta of 1.24.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Premier Bancorp
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.