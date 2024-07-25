Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 852,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 205.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

