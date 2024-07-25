Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.01. The stock had a trading volume of 93,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $199.00.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

