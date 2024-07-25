Paycom Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,048 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 217% compared to the typical volume of 1,275 put options.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total value of $308,626.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,008,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,093,253.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total transaction of $308,626.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,008,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,093,253.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,087 shares of company stock worth $7,441,498. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $6,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Paycom Software Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:PAYC traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.70. 108,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

