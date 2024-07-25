Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.23

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 102178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.01.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paysafe

Paysafe Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 596.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 2,613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.