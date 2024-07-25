Pedro A. Bryant Sells 2,500 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) EVP Pedro A. Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at $93,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of RBCAA stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.79. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.