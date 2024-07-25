Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Pegasystems Trading Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $71.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $45,375.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 in the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

