Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.
Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %
PEBO traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 59,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.85.
Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
About Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
