Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

PEBO traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 59,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,865 shares of company stock valued at $417,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

