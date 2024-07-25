Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.77. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 103 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Articles

