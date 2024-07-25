Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.480-4.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.28. 451,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,533. Polaris has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.