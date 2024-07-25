Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up to $327.19

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $327.19, but opened at $348.57. Pool shares last traded at $341.89, with a volume of 6,147 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Pool Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

