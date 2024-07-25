Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BPOP. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 210,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Popular has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

