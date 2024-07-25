Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 521,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,510. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

