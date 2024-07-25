Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

Pressure BioSciences stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Pressure BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $378,945.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.28.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

