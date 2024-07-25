Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

View Our Latest Report on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.