Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.08

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.08 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 273584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

Several research firms recently commented on QTWO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1,371.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

