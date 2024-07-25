Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Up 627.9% in July

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 627.9% from the June 30th total of 571,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 40.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLGN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 1,415,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,084. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

