QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $6.24. QuantumScape shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 4,397,081 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $570,850.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,158,635.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 570,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

