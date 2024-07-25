RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $12,178,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.98. 24,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $309.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.39.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

