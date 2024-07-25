Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Sells £60,660.95 in Stock

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £60,660.95 ($78,454.41).

Renewi Stock Performance

Shares of RWI stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 656 ($8.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 666.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 610.63. The stock has a market cap of £528.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,387.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57. Renewi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 446.50 ($5.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 749 ($9.69).

Renewi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio is 212.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.18) target price on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

