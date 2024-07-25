Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from $196.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.67.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $5.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.82. 653,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.65. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $206.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.