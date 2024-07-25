Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $230.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $199.73. 121,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,460. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Republic Services by 424.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after acquiring an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

