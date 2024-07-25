Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $295.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.05.

CB traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.38. 405,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,065. Chubb has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Chubb by 602.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

