Royal Bank of Canada Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $880.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $850.00 to $880.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.15.

ServiceNow stock traded up $117.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $848.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $741.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $749.47. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.11. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $403,034,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

